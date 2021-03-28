FY2021 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Decreased by Analyst

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

HLS stock opened at C$20.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.78%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.