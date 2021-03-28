FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Reduced by Analyst

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

MMX stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191,095 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

