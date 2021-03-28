Fyooz (FYZ) Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $669,046.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,083,810 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

