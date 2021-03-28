GameCredits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.46 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $58.23 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00330779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,474,725 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

