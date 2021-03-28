GAPS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $233.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 300.2% higher against the dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market cap of $1.77 million and $233.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.01 or 1.00074661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00086344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

