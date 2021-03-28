Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Cap of $130.91 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $12.93 or 0.00023382 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $130.91 million and approximately $42.94 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00057580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00225864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.00892835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00079602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028750 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.