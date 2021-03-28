Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $1.66

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $677,673.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00220020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.32 or 0.00878680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00078637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028276 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars.

