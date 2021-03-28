Geier Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.41. 847,805 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.