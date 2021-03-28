Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,188,460 shares of company stock valued at $110,067,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,935,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $440.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

