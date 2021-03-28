General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $181.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

