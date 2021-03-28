General Mills, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

GIS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

