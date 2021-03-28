Genesis Vision Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $33.98 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00013894 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00611974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024267 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.