GenesisX Market Cap Tops $19,058.03 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $19,058.03 and $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,313,649 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

