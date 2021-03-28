GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. GenesisX has a market cap of $18,865.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,316,511 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

