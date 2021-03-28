GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 865,876,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,645,438. GenTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get GenTech alerts:

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.