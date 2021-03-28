GeoDB (GEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $871,605.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 120.8% against the dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $57.68 million and approximately $871,605.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00612453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024201 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,549,674 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

