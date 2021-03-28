Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,714 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,773,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,455,000 after buying an additional 785,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

