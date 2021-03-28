Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.71. 34,226,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,081,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $244.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

