Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,989 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,462 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.48.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.29. 6,463,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,118. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

