Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. The Boeing comprises about 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Boeing by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 26.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 56.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Boeing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.87. 17,157,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,750,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.06.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

