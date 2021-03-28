Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $4,232,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,861,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $54.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,323.53. 377,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,270.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,026.72. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,950.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

