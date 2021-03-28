Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 51,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,683. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.14 and a fifty-two week high of $292.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.57 and a 200-day moving average of $260.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

