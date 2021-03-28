Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 3.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,089,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. 735,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $194.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

