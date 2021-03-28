Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,695 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. 11,076,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,626,408. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.