Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 203,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.50. 3,573,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27.

