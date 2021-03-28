Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,012 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.89. 635,207 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

