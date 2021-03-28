Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of GLAPF stock remained flat at $$14.75 on Friday. 18,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.