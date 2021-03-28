Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 145,396 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.72% of Hancock Whitney worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC opened at $42.43 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

