Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 270,253 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 320.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE PWR opened at $87.14 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,805 shares of company stock worth $12,278,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

