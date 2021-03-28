Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 344,005 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.64% of Univar Solutions worth $20,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,225,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.51, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

