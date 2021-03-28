Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 49,225 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.67% of Cantel Medical worth $22,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMD opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

