Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $221.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $201.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

