Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,567,401 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12,075.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,567,401 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

