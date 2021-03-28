Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 3,756 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.17% of Elanco Animal Health worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

