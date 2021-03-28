Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,373 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.44% of EMCOR Group worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

