Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.27% of Syneos Health worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,733,431 shares of company stock valued at $351,179,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

