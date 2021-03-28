Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,044 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.74% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

Several research firms have commented on BECN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.28.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

