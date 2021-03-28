Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,963 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.54% of Builders FirstSource worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

