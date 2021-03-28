Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,351 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.73% of Vonage worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

