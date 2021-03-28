Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,833 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.40% of Evolent Health worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 161,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after acquiring an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of EVH opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.