Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $460.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.30 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

