Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $19.83 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of NetApp worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

