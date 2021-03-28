Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $20.91 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $94.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.