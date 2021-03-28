Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $21.22 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,170 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.43% of STAG Industrial worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

