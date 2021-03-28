Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.07 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.61% of Carter’s worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

