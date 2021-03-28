Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $28.45 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,242 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.60% of Boyd Gaming worth $28,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

NYSE BYD opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

