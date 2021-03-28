Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,457 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.44% of Stifel Financial worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 374,172 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

