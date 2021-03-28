Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,364 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 87,923 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.53% of FireEye worth $27,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

