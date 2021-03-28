Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 64,244 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 155.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $240.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $250.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average of $229.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

