Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,877 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.45% of Rexnord worth $21,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexnord by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

RXN opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

